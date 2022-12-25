The weekly holiday in madrasas of Uttar Pradesh will continue to be on Fridays as per the holiday calendar for the year 2023 that has been released by the State Madrasa Education Board.

The suggestion to change the weekly off from Friday to Sunday is likely to come up for discussion sometime in January. Until then, the weekly off will continue to be on Friday.

After releasing the holiday calendar, Madrasa Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said that the weekly holiday in the madrasas would continue to be on Friday and the suggestion to make Sunday as a week off was unlikely to be implemented because it would cause inconvenience to madrasa people.

He said the annual calendar has been released while the academic calendar would be announced in March 2023.

He said in 2023, madrasas would have 75 holidays, including 36 days of Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a meeting convened by the Madrasa Board last week to discuss amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Non-Governmental Arabic and Persian Recognition Administration and Service Regulation – 2016, several suggestions came up, including shifting the weekly holiday of madrasas on Sundays instead of Fridays.

