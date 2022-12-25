INDIA

UP Madrasas to continue with Friday as weekly off

NewsWire
0
0

The weekly holiday in madrasas of Uttar Pradesh will continue to be on Fridays as per the holiday calendar for the year 2023 that has been released by the State Madrasa Education Board.

The suggestion to change the weekly off from Friday to Sunday is likely to come up for discussion sometime in January. Until then, the weekly off will continue to be on Friday.

After releasing the holiday calendar, Madrasa Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said that the weekly holiday in the madrasas would continue to be on Friday and the suggestion to make Sunday as a week off was unlikely to be implemented because it would cause inconvenience to madrasa people.

He said the annual calendar has been released while the academic calendar would be announced in March 2023.

He said in 2023, madrasas would have 75 holidays, including 36 days of Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a meeting convened by the Madrasa Board last week to discuss amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Non-Governmental Arabic and Persian Recognition Administration and Service Regulation – 2016, several suggestions came up, including shifting the weekly holiday of madrasas on Sundays instead of Fridays.

20221225-090405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raided by Vigilance, Odisha official throws away bag full of cash

    NHSRCL invites bids for construction of Sabarmati Depot

    Tiger MDT23 seen on camera finally, TN Forest Department speeds up...

    Centre forms panel to discuss framework of ‘Community kitchen Service’