The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasas has started preparations to provide modern education along with religious instruction.

Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, Madrasa Education Council Chairman said, “Madrasa children will also study the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) syllabus this year. Modern education will be given along with religious education.”

In the new academic year, the focus of the state Madrasas will be more on ‘modern’ education.

Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said, “Now Madrasa children will be able to study Computers, Maths, Science.”

The new syllabus for Madrasas will be released in March.

“Pre-Primary classes such as KG, LKG and UKG studies will start from March,” he said.

