INDIA

UP: Main accused awarded death sentence for murder of five

NewsWire
0
0

A special court in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya has awarded death sentence to the main accused in a case involving the murder of five persons, including three minors.

The court also awarded life imprisonment to the mother, father and wife of the main accused, who were also found involved in the killing.

Additional district judge of Ayodhya, the special judge of EC Act, Amit Pandey, pronounced the judgment on Saturday.

The incident took place in Baria Nisharu village under Inayat Nagar police station area of Ayodhya district on March 21, 2021, in which a man, his wife and three minor children were beaten to death.

The minor children were aged four, seven and 10 years.

The reason behind this massacre was a dispute over one bigha of land in which the main accused Pawan Kumar with the help of his father Ramraj, mother Sheshmata and wife Mamta brutally killed his maternal uncle Rakesh, 36, his wife Jyoti, 32, sons Dhruv, 4, and Shakti, 7, and daughter Anshika, 10.

Pawan used an axe for the killing. He also cut off the hands and legs of the minor children.

The Additional district government counsel, Praveen Kumar Singh told reporters that the police arrested the accused the next day of the incident.

There were 22 witnesses on behalf of the prosecution.

20221016-064006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa CM’s friend duped of Rs 35 lakh through cyber fraud

    Left leader Nalakkanu donates Rs 10 lakh award prize to TN...

    Partial lunar eclipse to be visible in India on May 26

    IPL 2022: De Kock, Lewis give Super Giants first win, CSK...