HEALTHINDIA

UP makes masks mandatory in 6 NCR districts, Lucknow amid rising Covid

NewsWire
0
6

As Covid cases are rising in many states, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made the mask wearing compulsory at public places in 6 NCR districts and capital Lucknow.

Use of masks is now mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat as well as Lucknow.

The UP government has also said to start a special drive for vaccination among those who have not been administered them yet. A special drive for booster doses will also be conducted for those above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, reported 65 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking its total tally to 99,043 as per official data. In the same period, total 13 persons have also recovered, taking the total recoveries in the district at 98,221.

The number of Covid active cases stands at 332 in the district as per the report on Monday morning.

20220418-202008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Covid cases drop below 5K in Andhra

    DDMA to discuss further relaxing Covid curbs on February 4

    200-plus sex workers get vaccine shots in Mumbai

    UK records another 40,701 coronavirus cases