As Covid cases are rising in many states, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made the mask wearing compulsory at public places in 6 NCR districts and capital Lucknow.

Use of masks is now mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat as well as Lucknow.

The UP government has also said to start a special drive for vaccination among those who have not been administered them yet. A special drive for booster doses will also be conducted for those above 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, reported 65 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking its total tally to 99,043 as per official data. In the same period, total 13 persons have also recovered, taking the total recoveries in the district at 98,221.

The number of Covid active cases stands at 332 in the district as per the report on Monday morning.

20220418-202008