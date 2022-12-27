INDIA

UP man accused of abducting girl commits suicide

A man charged with abducting a girl from another community, allegedly killed himself at a guest house here while he was on the run.

The deceased was identified as Aleem, 25, a resident of Nawabganj in Bareilly. He was accused of abducting a Hindu girl from the district.

While the girl was recovered from Delhi and handed over to her family members, Aleem was absconding.

Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said Aleem was staying at a guest house in Lavela Chowk in Civil Lines police station limits for the past few days. He shot himself dead on Monday night, the police said.

The police were informed about Aleem’s suicide by his friend Alam, who was staying with him.

Srivastava said the police had picked up many of Aleem’s friends for questioning in the abduction case, leading to them shunning him. Even his relatives had severed ties with him and he was under duress as a result.

Aleem allegedly had a picture of himself with the girl when he shot himself, Srivastava said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation was going on, the officer added.

