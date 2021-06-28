A man from Purmai village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district has been arrested for allegedly exerting pressure on his wife and children to embrace Islam like he did.

Fatehpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajesh Kumar said that the accused, Vijay Sonkar, was arrested on Sunday based on a complaint by his wife who said he had been coercing her and their children to become Muslims.

During interrogation, Sonkar, a truck driver, told police that he had many Muslim friends and under their influence, he had converted to Islam and wanted his wife and children too to embrace the same religion.

Sonkar admitted that he exerted pressure on his wife and children to adopt Islam.

A case has been registered against him under requisite provisions of law.

–IANS

