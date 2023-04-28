INDIA

UP man arrested for hoax bomb threat call at Delhi airport

Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat call at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Zakir, a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, a control room call was received on Monday regarding a bomb threat call at the airport.

“The caller stated that a bomb was placed at the IGI Airport. A search was made at the airport and nothing suspicious was found. Later, the call was found to be a hoax,” said a senior police official.

The phone number from which the call came was found to be switched off.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the call was made from Uttar Pradesh,” said the official.

“Police found that the phone number was registered in the name of Zakir. A case was registered and he was arrested,” said the official, adding that further probe is going on.

