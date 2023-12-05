UP man arrested for killing wife over dowry

A man was arrested here for strangling his wife to death for dowry and running away after leaving the body in the courtyard of their house in the city’s Gomti Nagar area.

The incident came to light when the neighbours informed their parents.

The mother of the deceased has filed a case of dowry death against six people, including the husband.

She alleged that her daughter was murdered when the demand for a car and a house as dowry was not met.

The postmortem report has also confirmed murder by strangulation.

The accused husband was arrested on Monday.

The woman Maryam ,21, was married to auto driver Farhan, 25, one and a half years ago. They also have a four-month-old child.

According to Maryam’s maternal uncle, they were informed by the neighbours of their niece’s in-laws house that she had died.

When they reached the house, no one was found there and Maryam was lying dead in the courtyard. They took her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

After investigation, Gomti Nagar police sent the body for post-mortem.

Her mother Mehar Jahan filed a case of dowry death at the Gomti Nagar police station against son-in-law Farhan, his father Ayaz Ahmed, mother-in-law, sister-in-law Reshma, Fiza and an aunt-in-law.

She alleged that after marriage, her husband and in-laws used to harass her daughter over a four-wheeler and house.

When their demand was not met, they killed the daughter, the police said.

