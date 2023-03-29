Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh have arrested a man in connection with the murder of his elderly parents.

The 43-year-old accused Dhirendra Kumar has two children and is unemployed.

Investigation has revealed that the victims were not keen on giving the property to their son, which often led to arguments between Dhirendra and his father.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Dwivedi said: “When Dhirendra Kumar was trying to kill his father on Friday (March 24) night, his mother woke up hearing the noise, due to which he killed his mother also.”

The bodies were found in a hut on March 25 in Badampur village under the Iglas police station area of Aligarh.

The locals informed the area police, who reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Injury marks were found on the bodies and the neck of the couple, the police said.

The deceased farmer Ramji Lal had 20 bigha farming land and had been living with his wife Bhagwan Devi in a hut, near their field. The couple has three sons who also reside in the same village.

Police sent both bodies for post-mortem and started an investigation.

On the complaint filed by a family member of the deceased couple, a case under section 302 IPC has been registered.

The accused has confessed to the double murder. He has been sent to jail, the DSP said.

