In yet another case of ‘love jihad’, a 30-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district for marrying a woman after posing as a Hindu and then harassing her.

Superintendent of police (Sitapur), Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said a case under appropriate IPC sections had been registered and the accused had been arrested on the basis of a complaint given by the woman at Laharpur police station.

“Necessary action will be initiated and the safety of the woman will be ensured.”

The Laharpur police station in-charge, Rajeev Singh said the accused was identified as Mohd Wasim, who posed as a Hindu and told the woman that his name was Arjun.

He married her about a year ago.

Singh said the accused married the woman in a temple to conceal his identity and she came to know about his real identity after the marriage when the family members of his first wife came looking for him.

He said the woman was forced to convert.

The accused, meanwhile, disclosed that he was a resident of Agra, but originally he hails from Sitapur’s Tambor area.

Singh said the accused was booked under IPC sections 420 for fraud, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 504 for insulting and 506 for criminal intimidation.

“Section 3/5(1) of Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act has also been invoked against him,” he said and added that the Religious Conversion Act was meant for prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion and allurement and the Indecent Representation of Woman Act was to prohibit indecent representation of women through advertisements or in publications, writings, paintings, figures or in any other manner.

