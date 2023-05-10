INDIA

UP man beaten to death by girl’s family

NewsWire
0
0

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his girlfriend’s family after the two were caught together here.

The victim, Abhijeet Kumar, was allegedly brutally beaten, causing severe injuries to his private parts and blinded.

Police said the man was found in a sugarcane field by his sister and brother-in-law, who then informed the cops and rushed him to a hospital in Lucknow, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was reported from Gijiyapur village under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad police. The officials said the girl had admitted to being in a relationship with Kumar and said that the two wanted to get married.

Kumar had been living with his sister in Rammapur village. He had recently completed his graduation. Kumar’s sister said that her brother’s marriage had been fixed with his girlfriend, but due to certain differences, her father had arranged her marriage elsewhere.

On the day of the incident, Kumar had gone to Gijiyapur village but never returned.

She said, “My brother’s girlfriend refused to marry someone else, which irked her father Vijay Pal, who had previously threatened to kill Abhijeet. On May 5, they beat him brutally and left him to die. They were planning to set him afire as they thought that he had died.

“Someone from Gijiyapur village gave us information and we rescued him. He was unconscious, had injuries on his private parts and was unable to see. We tried to save his life but he succumbed to injuries in Lucknow,” she told the police.

Police have booked three members of the girl’s family under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 504 (intentional insult).

SHO of Hyderabad police station Chandrabhan Singh Yadav said, “The body has been sent for post-mortem. The sections of culpable homicide will be added to the FIR after the autopsy report arrives. We have detained two accused, including the girl’s mother, for questioning.”

20230510-091402

