UP man beaten to death over DJ song dispute

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death following a dispute over a song played by the DJ at a marriage function in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Three people, who were booked for murder, have been arrested.

This incident occurred on Friday night in Khamariya village, where guests were invited to the marriage ceremony of the daughter of a local farmer.

During the function, one of the guests asked the DJ to play a song on loop.

However, some people objected to this.

Soon, both parties entered into a squabble and when one of the guests, Veeru Lal ,23, tried to act as a mediator, he was hit with a stick and fell unconscious.

He was taken to a private hospital where his condition further deteriorated and he was referred to a medical centre in Lucknow.

However, he died on the way.

