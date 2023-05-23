A case has been registered against a person in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly posted an obscene picture of Baba Bageshwar Dham’s self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on social media

Circle Officer (Tilhar) Priyank Jain said Irshad Hussain, a resident of Dabhaura village in Shahjahanpur district, had shared the post on Facebook.

The case was registered after local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Suresh Sharma Pappu lodged a complaint stating that the post was vulgar and had hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

A case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC and Information Technology (IT) Act has been lodged.

Further action is awaited.

20230523-120202