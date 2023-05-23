INDIA

UP man booked for obscene post on Dhirendra Shastri

NewsWire
0
0

A case has been registered against a person in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly posted an obscene picture of Baba Bageshwar Dham’s self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on social media

Circle Officer (Tilhar) Priyank Jain said Irshad Hussain, a resident of Dabhaura village in Shahjahanpur district, had shared the post on Facebook.

The case was registered after local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Suresh Sharma Pappu lodged a complaint stating that the post was vulgar and had hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

A case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC and Information Technology (IT) Act has been lodged.

Further action is awaited.

20230523-120202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP officials don’t respect court orders, must face the music, says...

    Girl gang-raped, sold for Rs 50k in Bihar, 3 held

    Indian students in Ukraine run out of food and essentials

    Air India ‘kicks off’ direct flights to Doha from key cities...