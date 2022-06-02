INDIALIFESTYLE

UP man dies after setting record of losing polls for 37 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

Narendra Nath Dubey a.k.a. ‘Adig’ (unrelenting), whose claim to fame was that he had contested each and every election in the country since 1984, died on Wednesday.

A lawyer by profession, Adig was a habitual and determined candidate and had contested many elections, including of MLA, MLC, MP and Vice-President since 1984.

Despite aged in his early 70s, he had also contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election on the election symbol of a letter box.

However, he lost all the elections, forfeiting his deposit every time.

He came into limelight when the signatures of 50 Members of Parliament, endorsing his nomination for the 2012 Presidential election, were found to be fake.

Adig, a resident of Varanasi, aspired to find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for losing a record number of polls.

He was also a practitioner of Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga.

20220602-070803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Increased competition, lack of bidding may create stress in road sector

    Whoever tries to spoil atmosphere will not be spared: Punjab CM...

    Crisis averted with 5,000 cubic metres of oxygen supply: Sir Ganga...

    SC to Centre, states: benefits must reach migrant workers, expedite their...