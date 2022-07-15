A middle-aged man succumbed to injuries sustained in a freak accident.

Anil Gautam, 45, was seriously injured in Alambagh two days ago when his scooter rammed into the car door that a four-wheeler driver suddenly opened.

Gautam was going home in Chota Barha on Wednesday night when the freak accident occurred.

In a CCTV footage of the incident that went viral on social media, a car was parked on the roadside and the victim was coming on a scooter from behind. The right door of the car was suddenly opened by the driver and the scooter crashed into it. Gautam lost balance and hit the road head on.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The car driver rushed to help Gautam and tried to stop bleeding with a cloth before taking him to a private hospital with the help of locals.

Doctors referred Gautam to the KGMU trauma centre where he died on Thursday night.

Deputy commissioner of police, central zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that Ganga Prasad, the victim’s brother-in-law, informed the police about the incident, but the family has not lodged any complaint so far.

“We are trying to identify the car driver,” the official said.

20220715-090604