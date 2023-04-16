HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

UP man donates kidney to save 20-yr-old son

A 55-year-old man saved the life of his 20-year-old son by donating his kidney.

The son was suffering from end-stage kidney ailment and successful transplant by doctors of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday increased the count of such operations on its campus to five.

Sudhir Singh, spokesperson for KGMU, said, “Both the recipient and the donor are stable and under observation of a medical team.”

“Coordination between the departments led to smooth functioning and best results in the interest of the patient,” he added.

Doctors, including Vishwajeet Singh, S.N. Sankhwar, Vivek Kumar Singh, Apul Goel, Medhavi Gautam, Lakshay Kumar, G.P. Singh, Tanmay Tiwari, Tulika Chandra, coordinated the various steps of transplant.

