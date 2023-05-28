INDIA

UP man fined for flying drone in security zone

An Unnao-based videographer, living in Lucknow, has been challaned for flying a drone from the Kasmanda Apartment in the Hazratganj area.

As per reports, the residents spotted the drone flying in the skyline around the apartment and alerted the police.

The police reached the scene, while a sub-inspector was sent to the spot from where the drone was being flown, for investigation.

The sub-inspector Anuj Tiwari in his report said he found the videographer Ankit Singh, residing on the sixth floor of the apartment, controlling the drone’s navigation with a remote-control device.

“Ankit could not show any permission letter to fly the drone in Hazratganj where flying of drone is restricted due to security reasons,” he said.

He said the team took the drone, remote control device and other parts of it in its custody and detained Ankit.

“He was challaned for violation of section 144 of CrPC and for flying restricted items in the area,” the SI said.

SHO, Hazratganj, Akhilesh Mishra, said that Ankit was not aware of the regulations required and so was let off after a challan.

