In a shocking incident, a man forced his 10-year-old son to sit on a railway track as a form of punishment in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, police said.

In a video that has gone viral, the boy is seen naked, his hands and feet are tied with white plastic strings. A woman is heard questioning the father and his methods.

The man picks up his son from the railway track after people insist that a train is seen from far.

The man has not yet been identified and the police are trying to gather more information.

“The man will face punishment. We are trying to identify him,” said a police spokesman.

20230614-060802