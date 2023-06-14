INDIA

UP: Man forces son to sit on railway tracks in viral video

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a man forced his 10-year-old son to sit on a railway track as a form of punishment in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, police said.

In a video that has gone viral, the boy is seen naked, his hands and feet are tied with white plastic strings. A woman is heard questioning the father and his methods.

The man picks up his son from the railway track after people insist that a train is seen from far.

The man has not yet been identified and the police are trying to gather more information.

“The man will face punishment. We are trying to identify him,” said a police spokesman.

20230614-060802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bommai to visit New Delhi, lobbying starts for cabinet posts

    Hansal Mehta lauds the ‘ode to love, longing and loneliness’ as...

    Raashi Sood, Raja Kumari get featured on Times Square Billboard

    Arohi X Ekaya SS’21 Collection, a modern twist on tradition