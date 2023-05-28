INDIA

UP man gets 7 years in jail for kidnapping & marrying minor

NewsWire
0
0

A special sessions judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a 27-year-old man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and forcibly marrying a girl, then 12 years old, in 2014.

The incident occurred in Amroha district.

Nine years ago, Mohd Firoz, who was 19 at the time, asked the girl to steal jewellery and cash from her home after which they eloped and got married.

Firoz and the girl were neighbours.

Her father, a farmer, filed a police complaint against Firoz for abducting the girl on June 13, 2014.

Soon after the girl was found, more sections, including that of sexual assault and POCSO, were slapped against Firoz.

Public prosecutor Naveen Kumar Tyagi said, “Two months after the filing of the FIR, police had found the girl along with the stolen jewellery.”

20230528-092603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab Cabinet gives permission to fill 25,000 jobs

    Nagaland students’ body shoots 8 pet dogs for not getting them...

    NGT slaps Rs 13.95 Cr fine on Mahagunpuram project builders in...

    New Bengal Guv raises hopes of a ceasefire with Mamata