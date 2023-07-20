A special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has awarded life term to a 40-year-old man for raping his 10-year-old step-daughter.

The verdict was announced on Wednesday after a 26-day trial.

The first 10 years of his sentence will be under rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict, half of which will be paid to the victim.

Special district government counsel (POCSO) Alka Upmanyu said, “On May 18, 2023, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Farah police station alleging that her husband took the minor to a secluded place and raped her. Police registered an FIR against the accused under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and section 5/6 of the POCSO Act. Later, based on the victim’s statement before a magistrate, IPC section 376AB (rape on a woman up to 12 years of age) was added.”

Upmanyu added, “Police arrested the accused within 24 hours of filing the FIR and a foolproof charge sheet was filed.”

During the trial, the girl gave a precise testimony of the entire incident.

Her mother told the court that she was threatened by the accused not to report the matter to the police. The child’s medical reports also played a crucial role in the conviction of the accused.

2023072042127