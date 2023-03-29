INDIA

UP man gets life term for double murder

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ), Subhash Singh, in Lakhimpur Kheri has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for the double murder of his wife’s mother and sister.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 12,000 on him.

The accused, Jai Sen, wanted to marry his sister-in-law and keep her as his second wife. His mother-in-law objected to the plan and fixed the daughter’s wedding elsewhere.

Upset with her decision, he killed her and his sister-in-law with a hammer.

The incident took place in 2012.

The man was later caught by police and booked for murder at Mailani police station and sent to jail.

Divulging details about the case, Additional District Government Counsel Kapil Katiyar said: “The incident was reported in October 2012 in Girdharpur village. Jai Sen, a resident of Sitapur district, was married to Ramsnehi Devi and used to stay in his wife’s maternal house in Kheri district with his sister-in-law Neelam and mother-in-law Ramapati Devi, a widow.

“Jai had developed an extramarital affair with Neelam and wanted to marry her as well. However, Ramapati somehow managed to convince Neelam to marry someone. After Jai came to know about Neelam’s marriage, he had a quarrel with Ramapati and Neelam and in a fit of rage he killed both of them with a hammer.

“Police had filed the chargesheet against Jai Sen in the court in 2013 and now he was proven guilty after eye-witnesses recorded their statement in the court. The murder weapon was also recovered from the accused and forensic evidence also paved the way for justice in this case.”

