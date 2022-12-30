INDIA

UP man gives up his life trying to save a dog

NewsWire
0
0

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri gave up his life in trying to save a dog from a bullet.

The incident took place in Nagla Penth village.

Deepak Saxena, 25, was working in a farm in the village when he saw Radhe Shyam Yadav, 35, open fire at a dog playing there.

While the dog dodged the first bullet, the second would have pinned him had Saxena not intervened to save the animal. Seeing his ‘target practice’ go awry, a furious Yadav then trained his gun on Saxena, killing the latter on the spot.

According to residents, Saxena would have been alive had he not tried to save the dog and avoided confrontation with Yadav, a known goon in the area.

Yadav had reached the farm in an inebriated condition where Saxena was working along with 10 other labourers.

Saxena is survived by his wife, Nisha.

The victim’s father, Indrapal Saxena, said “My son was murdered in cold blood and now Yadav’s family members are threatening us to come to a settlement, warning us not to pursue the matter further. Our life is in danger. We might have to leave the village.”

Superintendent of Police (SP), Mainpuri, Kamlesh Kumar Dixit said: “The body (of Saxena) has been sent for post-mortem. On the basis of a complaint received from the victim’s family, an FIR has been registered against Radhe Shyam Yadav under IPC section 302 (murder).”

Three teams have been tasked to arrest the accused, who is on the run, added the SP.

20221230-082403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Despite strong opposition, Meghalaya govt issues licenses for casinos

    Rape victim kills her baby before committing suicide in Bihar

    ED interrogates IAS’s CA in Ranchi illegal mining case

    Papon turns filmmaker, announces two films in the Northeast