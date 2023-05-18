INDIA

UP man goes live on FB, ends life by suicide

Apparently upset over a family dispute, a 35-year-old man hanged himself to death after going live on Facebook.

His family was not at home at the time of the incident.

When the victim, Kanad Raghuvanshi’s relatives, reached the room, they found his body hanging.

Some family dispute is stated to be the cause behind the incident.

The Lalpur police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Before hanging himself, Kanad was seen saying on camera, “Lost from my home, lost from my brothers and lost from the people I considered mine. I apologize to my wife. I apologize to my family and father. Father, I will never be worthy of you.”

The deceased was the brother of a social worker, Lenin Raghuvanshi, who runs an NGO.

Lenin has gone abroad to participate in a programme in Manila.

According to the locals, Kanad had married the girl he loved from another caste in September 2021. His financial condition deteriorated after marriage, as he was unemployed and the relatives stopped helping him. Moreover, he was disturbed due to some family disputes. He had also become addicted to drugs, police said.

