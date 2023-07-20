A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother and sister and left his father critically injured in Kareli locality of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, police said.

The man identified as Mohammad Arif has been arrested. The incident took place on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Aneesa Begum, 65, and her daughter Nikhat Jahan, 33.

The injured father, a retired government official — Mohammad Qadir, 70 — has been admitted to the SRN hospital for treatment where his condition was said to be stable.

Four policemen, including Assistant Commisioner of Police (ACP), Swetabh Pandey, also sustained minor injuries when the accused allegedly threw bottles filled with acid on them when a police team tried to nab him.

The youth also set a portion of the house on fire and policemen along with Fire department personnel had to use tear gas, anti-riot gun and water pressure pipes to ensure their entry into the house to nab the accused.

The police have also seized the three weapons, including an axe and two knives used in the crime.

ACP Pandey said, “Arif had a dispute with his family members. He attacked his parents and sister. As Arif’s other family members, including his elder brother ran towards another portion of the house, he targetted his parents and sister with an intention to kill them.”

He added that Arif had already sent his wife and children to a safer place before committing the crime. He said that police would question the accused to find out the motive behind the killings.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP), Deepak Bhuker, meanwhile, said, “Initial probe revealed that the accused had hatched the conspiracy to eliminate his family members following a family dispute.”

“After ensuring entry into the house, police found that the accused had stocked a number of bottles filled with acid, two to three knives and an axe inside the house with an intention to settle scores with his family,” the DCP added.

Senior cops, along with Fire department officials and forensic experts, reached the spot and managed to take the accused out of the house. Cops have also rescued two minors from the house.

