UP man held for posing with Hindu god at Imambara

A man in state capital Lucknow has been booked for allegedly attempting to disturb communal harmony by posing with an idol of Hindu god at Bada Imambara.

The picture went viral on the social media after which the Chowk police filed a case against a tent worker.

Station House Officer (SHO), Chowk, police station, Prashant Mishra said an FIR was lodged following complaint of one Shamil Shamsi, who alleged that the tent house worker, Nusrat Husain, had come to collect a tent installed at Bada Imambara when he clicked a picture with the idol, hurting sentiments of his community.

Mishra added that during interrogation, Husain told police that the truck by which he came to Imambara to collect the tent was carrying some decorative items and the idols picked by him from a wedding venue.

He claimed that to save the idol from getting damaged, he put it on the Imambara steps, and somebody clicked a photo and posted it on social media and it became viral.

An Imambara is a place or a building with a hall where people assemble for ‘Majlis’ (mourning congregations) of Imam Husain and martyrs of Karbala.

The SHO said that the matter was being further investigated.

