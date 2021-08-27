The Hathras police have arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly raped and killed a 10- year-old girl.

Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said the incident took place on Monday when the accused was visiting his sisters for Raksha Bandhan.

The accused was known to the girl as he had been visiting his two sisters who are married in the same neighbourhood.

On the day of the incident, he got drunk and lured the girl to go with him. The girl’s body was found near a canal on Monday and an FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint by her family.

The SP said that a detailed autopsy report is yet to be received and the confirmation of rape would be established after that.

He said the accused has a criminal history with at least 11 FIRs lodged against him in Hathras and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh in cases of dacoity, theft, liquor and drug peddling.

–IANS

amita/dpb