INDIA

UP : Man held with gold hidden in rectum

NewsWire
0
0

A passenger in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi has been arrested with more than half kilogram of 22 carat smuggled gold allegedly concealed inside his rectum, Customs officials said.

The passenger was apprehended by the Customs sleuths at Varanasi airport who saw the accused walking suspiciously towards the immigration counter for clearance.

According to Custom officials, 671.900 gram of gold worth Rs 34.36 lakh was seized.

“Gold was concealed inside the passenger’s rectum in the form of three black capsules,” said a senior Customs official.

Further details are awaited.

20220901-060603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Only 11% say there is social distancing compliance in their area

    Kerala to observe 2022 as Year of Tourism: Official

    After accusing CJI Gogoi of sexual harassment, SC staffer on snoop...

    BJP’s Satya Kumar from Andhra managing party affairs in UP’s Awadh...