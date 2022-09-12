INDIA

UP: Man killed by elder brother over ‘family dispute’

A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by his elder brother in the Ghaghukheda village under the limits of Maharajpur police station.

The police identified the deceased as Shiv Bahadur, son of Jagdish Yadav.

Family members informed the police after they found the body of Shiv with serious injury marks lying on the cot in the verandah of his house on Sunday.

Accused Dhananjay Singh, after committing the murder, escaped on a bike from the spot.

The deceased Shiv Bahadur was a lawyer and used to practice in the Kanpur court.

According to the reports, Dhananjay after dinner on Saturday night was in his room. His younger brother Shiv Bahadur was sleeping in the verandah next to his room. Dhananjay’s wife Sakshi was sleeping with other women of the house upstairs at the terrace.

The murder came to light on Sunday morning when Shiv Bahadur’s sister-in law Sakshi came down, and spotted his body with grievous wounds lying on the cot in the front porch of the house. Immediately, she raised an alarm.

Police said that Shiv Bahadur was mercilessly murdered by Dhananjay. His face was crushed. The police recovered a broken stick with blood stain on it. The accused had fled on the bike after the incident.

The motive behind the crime is believed to be a family and property dispute.

20220912-084004

