A man was allegedly killed by his wife and her paramour after he saw them in an objectionable position in Hardoi district.

The incident has been reported from the Sursa police circle of the district.

Police have arrested both the accused.

Superintendent of police, Hardoi, Rajesh Dwivedi, who monitored the case, said that Shanti Kushwaha was in a relationship with her brother-in-law for the last two years.

“A fortnight ago, Shanti’s husband Pappu Kushwaha, 46, had spotted her with her brother-in-law Chandra Kishore, 42, in an objectionable position,” he said.

Shanti called her husband to the fields and in connivance with Kishore strangulated him to death with a rope. They later pushed him down from a tree to make the crime scene look like an accident.

Om Prakash Singh, SHO, Sursa, said “We detained Shanti and she later confessed.”

