UP man killed in bee attack, 5 others injured

A swarm of bees attacked a man who died while five others, including his wife, were injured.

The incident took place in Hargaon Chandan village of Nagina area of Bijnor district on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Udesh Kumar, 45, a farmer, was returning from his field after work along with his wife, Lakshmi Devi, when they were attacked.

While Kumar succumbed to his injuries on the spot, Lakshmi Devi has been admitted to the Nagina Government Hospital in serious condition.

Superintendent of Police (SP) city, Bijnor, Praveen Kumar Ranjan, said that four girls — Nasara,14, Ikara, 16, Ayesha, 15, and Mahima, 16, — were also injured in the attack and taken to the local primary health centre for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

The girls told the police, “We were on our way back home from tuition when suddenly a swarm of bees came and started biting us. When we cried for help, the passers-by blew smoke to chase the bees away from the spot and we somehow got saved.”

20230319-083002

