A 24-year-old man was killed in a group clash, allegedly over an inter-faith love affair in Barabanki district.

Police said that six persons have been detained in this connection.

According to cops, the victim, Jamis, was in a relationship with a 19-year-old girl in his neighbourhood who belonged to a different religion.

Both the families were at loggerheads for long over the issue and the dispute snowballed into a clash resulting in the death of Jamis on Tuesday.

Station house officer, Kotwali, Sanjay Maurya said that initially the police got the information that a man had fallen into a pond during a group clash in Kewadi village.

“During the preliminary probe, it was found that Jamis was in a relationship with a girl in his neighbourhood. Villagers claimed that the duo were spotted by the girl’s parents after which they decided to confront Jamis. When Jamis returned home on Tuesday evening, the girl’s parents and relatives intercepted him. The argument turned ugly when Jamis allegedly abused them. Within no time, both the families came to blows,” he said.

“The girl’s family overpowered Jamis and thrashed him. In an attempt to escape, Jamis fell into the pond and drowned. Supporters of Jamis reached the spot and clashed with the girl’s family,” Maurya said.

Barabanki SP Dinesh Kumar Singh, ADM Rakesh Kumar Singh, SDM Vinay Kumar Trivedi, circle officer (city) Beenu Singh and police force from four police stations reached the spot to control the situation. Additional forces have been deployed in the village.

