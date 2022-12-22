A young man killed a four-year-old boy but destiny caught up with him and he was hit by a speeding vehicle while trying to escape.

The police found Naresh, the accused, critically injured on the Delhi-Lucknow national highway. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

According to a police report, one Naeem Begh, a labourer, had lodged a complaint saying that his son Subhaan was murdered and that his nephew Amaan was grievously injured by his friend Naresh Lal.

Naeem said that Naresh, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, used to work as a labourer with him and his brother Faheem in Kashmir. Naresh had come to Bareilly to attend Faheem’s marriage on December 19.

On Wednesday afternoon, Naresh took both the children towards a sugarcane field, and when the children did not return for nearly two hours, the family started searching for them and found them lying unconscious.

Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where Subhaan was declared dead by the doctors. Amaan is in a critical condition, said officials.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (city) Rahul Bhati said that “after lodging an FIR under section 302 (murder), we found that Naresh was hit by a speeding vehicle and he died during treatment. The case is under investigation”.

