In a horrifying incident, a man in Gorakhpur allegedly killed his 62-year-old father over a property dispute.

The 30-year-old accused, Santosh Kumar Gupta, allegedly chopped Murli Dhar Gupta’s body into pieces to fit it into a suitcase and dispose it off.

The incident took place in Suraj Kund colony under Tiwaripur police circle and a case was lodged in the matter on Sunday after Prashant Gupta, the brother of the accused, approached police with a complaint.

The accused has been arrested.

SP (city) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that Santosh a.k.a. Prince has been booked for killing his father.

“The victim’s wife passed away during the Covid pandemic. Murli used to run a general store on the ground floor and lived on the first floor of his house. The accused attacked the victim when he was home alone. The other son, Prashant Gupta, in his application, has stated that he reached home late that night after participating in a wedding and found spots of blood in the house.”

The SP also confirmed that accused has confessed to his crime.

