UP man kills sister, buries body in house

NewsWire
0
In an apparent case of honour killing, a 27-year-old man allegedly killed his sister for having an affair with a man and buried her body inside the house in village Parli under the Sairpur police station on the city outskirts.

The police have arrested the accused, identified as Himanshu Singh.

According to reports, the accused and his sister Shivani Singh, 22, used to live alone as their parents had died five years ago.

Himanshu and Shivani, on the day of the incident, entered into a verbal dual over the latter’s affair with a fellow villager.

According to police, Himanshu strangulated his sister with a dupatta and buried her body inside the house.

A day later, the police reached the village after locals informed them about the girl missing from the house.

According to Qasim Abdi, deputy commissioner of police, Lucknow North, police spotted that floor of one of the two rooms in the house had been dug up.

“Initially, Himanshu tried to mislead the police. But when they sternly asked him about his missing sister, he revealed everything,” said the official.

The body has been exhumed and sent for post-mortem.

The police took cognizance of the crime themselves and lodged an FIR as no villager or relative lodged a written complaint with the police against the accused.

