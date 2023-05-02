INDIA

UP man kills son over alleged incestuous relationship with mother

NewsWire
0
0

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 22-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district over the latter’s alleged incestual relationship with his mother.

According to the police, the accused Shahid Ahmed allegedly stabbed his son, Mohd Gulfam, on March 5.

Bijnor SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said: “We registered a case against the accused under section 302 of IPC based on the complaint filed by his wife, but he had been on the run ever since. However, he has finally been arrested.

“During the interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the crime, and said that he had objected to the relationship between the mother and son duo, which had led to quarrels.

“Shahid had asked his wife to stay with him, but she wanted to live with their son. As a result, Shahid had killed his son.”

The police have recovered the knife used in the crime, and the accused is now in custody, the officer said.

20230502-084004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No gathering, processions on Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi: DDMA

    Muslim couple invites Hindu seer home, perform ‘padapooja’ in K’taka

    30 kg explosives seized from Maoist infested Jamui in Bihar

    Pakistan media, foreign office, behind- the- curve on swift Jammu and...