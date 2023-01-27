A man allegedly killed his three-year-old son in a fit of rage following an argument with his wife in Hussainganj police circle in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Circle officer Veer Singh said, “Chandra Kishore had an argument with his wife on Wednesday night. He then attacked his son Raj with a spade after the argument and killed him.”

The accused took the body of his son in the night to a farm and buried it there, said the officer.

The wife of the accused informed police about the incident on Thursday after which the police recovered the body and arrested Kishore.

