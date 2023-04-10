INDIA

UP man kills wife, chops body into pieces

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda have has arrested a man for killing his wife and then chopping the body into pieces.

The 40-year-old accused had a spat with his wife on Sunday, suspecting her of having an illicit affair, and strangled her.

After strangling her, he chopped the body into pieces. While he was trying to flee, he was caught by locals who handed him over to the police.

The crime took place in Kashipur village area and a case has been registered by the victim’s father.

SO, Wazirganj, Chandra Pratap Singh said the couple had married in 2007 and they had two children, aged 10 and five.

Singh said that the accused got a job in the city six months ago and used to commute 70 km daily, for which he used to leave home early and return late.

His wife had befriended a villager and used to spend time with him.

When her husband came to know, he got furious and warned her against meeting the man.

They had a quarrel over the issue after which he killed her.

