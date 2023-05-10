INDIA

UP man kills wife, dumps body in septic tank

A young woman was brutally murdered by her husband who suspected that she was planning to kill him.

The 35-year-old accused, Nanhe Khan, a mason, repeatedly stabbed her in the neck with a sharp knife and later dumped the body in a septic tank.

The incident, which took place in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad, came to light when the neighbours saw Nanhe leaving home at midnight in blood-stained clothes and informed the police.

SSP Hemraj Meena said, “We have arrested the accused and booked him for murder. He is being interrogated.”

The body has been recovered from the septic tank and sent for post mortem.

The accused had divorced his first wife, Nazneen, and married the victim, Reshma, in 2021.

They were living in a rented house with Reshma’s three-year-old son, born from her first marriage.

The couple had differences over some domestic issues, said police.

