In a shocking incident, a drug addict killed his wife, gouged out her eyes by repeatedly stabbing her in the face and neck.

He, thereafter, stabbed himself to death.

The incident took place in Kanshi Ram colony in Ganj area of Rampur city on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shazeb Khan, 30, had married Shahana Alam, 28, in 2017 and the couple had two children — two-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl.

However, his relationship with his wife was strained because of his addiction and unemployment.

On Friday, Shahana left home after Shazeb severely thrashed her for not offering namaz on time. However, later in the evening, Shazeb’s uncle convinced Shahana to return home, asking her to give Shazeb another chance.

The following day, the neighbours heard Shahana’s cries for help. They immediately contacted the police, who arrived at the scene and forced open the door to find Shahana’s lifeless body on the bed, her face brutally disfigured by a sharp object.

Shazeb was found lying on the ground with the ice pick impaled in his chest. He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries soon after.

Additional SP, Sansar Singh, said, “Preliminary investigation indicates that Shazeb was an unemployed drug addict. His wife, Shahana, took up stitching assignments to support the family, but Shazeb would often take away her earnings. He subjected Shahana to frequent beatings. Her death was caused after he stabbed her over 30 times in the face.”

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, the additional SP added.

