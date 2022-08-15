A young woman was hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh with a sickle by her neighbour whom she had refused to marry.

The woman, Seema, was sleeping in her house when the alleged accused Rajesh Kumar a.k.a Chotu, barged into the home in Bhasori village and brutally killed her with a sickle, police said.

SHO Gola police station, Dharam Prakash Shukla, said that Rajesh was unemployed but wanted to marry the victim.

“She had refused, apparently under family pressure and her marriage had been fixed elsewhere. H attacked her multiple time with a sickle and fled,” Shukla said.

Seema was immediately rushed to a community health centre, where the doctor declared her dead.

The accused has been arrested along with the murder weapon.

Shukla said: “The accused took the step in the heat of the moment. An FIR has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder) following a complaint by the victim’s mother.”

20220815-141003