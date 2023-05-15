INDIA

UP man loses Rs 13L in cyber fraud of rating movies

A man has been duped of Rs 13 lakhs in the name of getting a job by cyber thugs.

The man was asked to rate movies in lieu of payment.

A case was registered with the cyber police station on Sunday.

The complainant, Kuldeep Singh of Madiaon, got a message on his WhatsApp in which the fraudster, posing as the staff of a company offering online jobs of rating movies, asked him to register on a Telegram user ID.

The conman then sent photos of the movie and names and asked Singh to give ratings to movies for which he promised to give money.

“Since it was an easy task, I gave consent and later shared my bank details and IFSC code on being asked. The miscreant sent me a commission of Rs 890 for rating work,” Singh said in his FIR.

“This way he won my trust and sought details of my six bank accounts and withdrew Rs 13.4 lakhs from them,” he said.

Singh informed the cyber police immediately.

SHO, Mohammed Muslim Khan, said that an FIR had been lodged under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) against unidentified persons and a probe was underway.

Another senior officer said that cyber scammers were trying new tricks to dupe innocents and people should remain alert.

Meanwhile, in another case, a woman from Gomti Nagar was duped of over Rs 1 lakh in the name of an online task of following influencers on Instagram while another from Hazratganj was duped of Rs six lakh in a job-related fraud.

Rashmi Singh of Gomti Nagar said she got an offer for an online job from an unidentified person who asked her to follow influencers on Instagram in return for money.

