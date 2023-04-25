INDIA

UP man registers case of cyberbullying

A case has been lodged against an unidentified miscreant who has been accused of cyberbullying a man.

The complainant said that a while ago, he was lured to install on his Android phone an app that assured good returns and he was even offered Rs 1,650 that was credited in his bank account.

The complainant later came to know that it was fraudulent ‘Chinese app’ that he had installed.

“In course of time, I got a call from a man who asked me to pay Rs 3,000 against the loan of Rs 1,650 given to me. I refused to pay Rs 3,000 while agreeing to pay Rs 1,650 but he was adamant. Later, he sent obscene messages/ photos/videos on my phone from an unidentified mobile number, as also on the phones of my friends, relatives and acquaintances,” he alleged.

SHO, Madehganj, Sunil Kumar, said FIR had been registered and a cyber cell has been assigned the case.

A cyber cell official said it seems the ‘Chinese loan app’ scammers are seeking small amounts so that they are able to extort money easily without pestering and making their victims shell out any amount they demand.

