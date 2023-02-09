INDIALIFESTYLE

UP man riding two-wheeler suffers cut on throat with Chinese manjha

A youth sustained a deep cut on his throat after encountering a Chinese manjha while travelling on a scooty.

The victim, Raj Karan, was shifted to a private hospital by his family members where he received four stitches on the wound.

Later, he uploaded a complaint on the chief minister’s portal and filed a written complaint to the district magistrate, Praveen Kumar Laxkar.

Ashwini Agnihotri, a senior criminal lawyer at Pilibhit, said that the NGT had imposed a ban on all kite flying threads made of nylon or synthetic material across the country on July 11, 2017.

“Earlier on November 19, 2015, a division bench of Allahabad HC had ordered the UP government to impose a ban on Chinese manjha in the state. Later in 2017, all district magistrates of the state were directed to follow the HC order,” he stated.

The city magistrate, Dr Rajesh Kumar, said that the district administration had enforced a search and seizure operation against Chinese manjha.

The SHO of Pilibhit Kotwali police station, Naresh Tyagi, said that any person caught selling or stocking the banned manjha can be booked under IPC section 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 336 (doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and the appropriate sections of the environment protection act, 1986.

Meanwhile, the banned manjha is being sold freely despite the ban and injuries caused to many people.

