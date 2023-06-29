A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Aurraiya district has awarded the death sentence to a man who was convicted for raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl earlier this year.

This conviction and sentence of the accused took place in a speedy manner in nearly three months after the incident was reported on March 25.

“The court observed that the act of the accused was more horrifying than the act of an animal. The court said the Indian culture revolved around women and such crimes were not acceptable in our society,” the Uttar Pradesh Home Department said in a statement.

Department officials said Additional Director General (ADG) of police, Kanpur Zone, Alok Singh had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the team of police and prosecution for such swift and fast legal proceedings in the case.

According to the statement, Gautam Singh Dohre (40) had raped the girl after luring her with the promise of eatables in a village under Ayana police station limits of Auraiyya.

The accused was under the influence of liquor and smothered the girl to death to conceal his identity as she would have easily identified him after the crime.

Earlier, the police had filed the charge sheet against the accused within eight days after his arrest.

The court had convicted him on June 23 and pronounced the punishment in the case on Wednesday.

