A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by a youth and three others in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district after a dispute over an objectionable video.

Three accused have been arrested so far, police said.

The incident took place near Lohadda village in Baraut area

A police officer said that the victim, Vipul Ahlawat, was a resident of Kandera village.

SHO of Badaut, Novendra Singh Sirohi, said: “A police team is looking for the main accused Vishal Kumar. He will be arrested soon.”

Initial probe revealed that Vishal Kumar, a resident of Wazidpur, allegedly had an objectionable video clip of a friend of Ahlawat and had ‘blackmailed’ the latter’s friend earlier.

The officer added that Ahlawat called Kumar and told him to delete the video. Kumar agreed and demanded Rs 3,500 in return.

Things turned ugly when they met and Kumar shot at Ahlawat before fleeing.

The officer further said: “Three persons — Ashok Kumar, Satyendra Kumar and Anil Kumar, all residents of Wazidpur, have been arrested for sheltering Vishal Kumar and helping him flee from a police team.”

A case has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder) against Kumar and three others on the basis of a complaint filed by Ahlawat’s brother.

