INDIA

UP: Man slits woman’s throat over land dispute

A 50-year-old woman was killed by her neighbour who slit her throat after a petty dispute between them in a village under the Gudamba police circle in Lucknow.

The accused fled, leaving the woman profusely bleeding after the crime, but was arrested within three hours of the incident.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), North, S.M. Qasim Abidi said the incident occurred in Rajauli village when the deceased, identified as Shahida Bano, was working in her farming field some distance from her house on Sunday.

The locals spotted her throat-slit body lying in the farming field and the police were informed about the incident.

The DCP said the suspect in the crime, Salimudeen, stayed with his family in his neighbourhood in the same village.

He stated that the locals told the police that Shahida and Salimudeen had a spat over some land issue on Saturday night and the matter was sorted out with the intervention of some people.

Salimudeen emerged as a suspect since he was found missing from his house after the incident and later found hiding out in nearby farms.

The local people said that Salimudeen is a short-tempered man and often gets involved in a brawl with villagers.

The police said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem after registering an FIR of murder.

20221031-084406

