UP man smashes aunt’s head for refusing to fund his Ladakh trip

A 22-year-old man smashed his aunt’s head with a hammer and left her to die simply because she did not give him money and her car for a trip to Ladakh.

The matter came to light when the victim, Satviri’s husband, Gajveer Singh, 65, who was out to attend a wedding in Modinagar, returned home and found her body lying in a pool of blood with severe injury marks on her head.

Bulandshahr SSP, Shlok Kumar, said, “A police team with a sniffer dog was sent to the crime scene. The sniffer dog stealthily went via the house roof and reached the room where Sagar, the nephew, was present along with his friends and started barking at him. Suspecting his involvement in the crime, the police took him into custody for questioning and he was later arrested.”

During questioning, Sagar told the police that he had smashed his aunt’s head with a hammer and left her to die after she refused to give him money and car keys to take his girlfriend on a trip to Ladakh.

A senior police officer said the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case of murder registered on the basis of a complaint against the accused.

Sagar had earlier worked as a merchant marine for some time and had returned home about a year ago.

The SSP added: “Sagar at first tried to mislead the police by levelling allegations of murder on a local person. But the policemen noticed a few blood stains on his shirt. When they questioned him again, he confessed.”

