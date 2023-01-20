INDIA

UP: Man strangles mother to death opposing his affair

A young man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his mother to death because she was opposed to his relationship with a girl.

The incident took place in Baraut town of Baghpat on Thursday.

The accused Rajat was preparing for competitive exams in Delhi when he came in contact with a girl. Both were in a relationship.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Baghpat, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the accused, Rajat Singh was in a relationship with a girl which his parents did not approve of. Rajat fought with his mother Munesh Devi and later strangled her to death with a belt.

The officer said that Rajat’s father Jitendra Singh reached the spot on hearing the screams of Munesh, but Rajat allegedly tried to strangle him too.

Jitendra Singh took Munesh to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

