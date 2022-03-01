INDIA

UP man strangles wife over mobile chatting

By NewsWire
A young man allegedly strangled his wife with a ‘saree’, and later surrendered at the local police station and confessed his crime.

The crime took place in the Ahmadpur Vade village under Hasanganj Kotwali police station of Unnao district.

The couple had been living there along with a six-year-old son for the past few years.

The man told the police that he had strangled his wife as he was upset over her prolonged use of mobile phone.

A senior police officer said, “His wife used to chat on the mobile phone with someone for long hours. Whenever he tried to check her, she used to quarrel with him. On Monday, she had picked up a fight with him after which he strangled her.”

Police after registering a case of murder against accused Arun, have arrested him.

Arun had got married to Aarti about eight years ago.

They worked as tailors at a shop near their house.

The body has been sent to the district hospital for autopsy.

