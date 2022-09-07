It was a miracle of sorts when Bhola Singh survived after 17-coaches of the intercity train passed over him at Bharthana railway station of Etawah district.

The incident took place when Bhola Singh, slipped down on the railway track while attempting to board the general class of Agra Fort-Lucknow junction intercity.

A viral video of the incident shows the entire train passing through while Bhola lies low in the narrow space between the platform and the railway track.

Bharthana police outpost in charge, Ram Babu Singh, said, “The train was leaving the station when Bhola ran to catch it. During his attempt to board the train, he slipped down but miraculously survived. He was taken to a private clinic, where his bruises were cleaned and he was given first aid.”

